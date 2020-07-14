Madhya Pradesh: Flouting ICMR's guidelines, swab sample taken only by mouth in Indore

Corona swab samples for COVID-19 test are taken through nose (nerophantial) and mouth (oropharyngeal). As per the guidelines of The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), it is mandatory to take the samples by both the ways. But in a recent breakthrough it came out that In Indore, only one sample was taken i.e. from the mouth for several days.

Experts say that the results of the corona examination of the sample taken from the nose are more accurate than the sample taken by mouth. The probability of the report being correct is considered to be 60 to 65%.

The fever clinics are still reported to take only one sample by mouth. Dr Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner expressed strong displeasure over the violation of the rules of ICMR.

It is worth noting that recently, when the Department of Microbiology of MGM Medical College spoke about a issue, the Divisional Commissioner warned all CMHOs not to make such a mistake. Despite this, it is still happening.

As per a microbiologist, the nerophageal sample is taken from the nasal cavity. The oropharyngeal sample is taken from the oral cavity. It is believed that the probability of positivity is 60 to 65 percent if the sample is taken from the nose. Because the virus stays in the nose for a long time, it is mandatory to take samples from there. The probability of positive samples taken by mouth is considered to be 30 to 35 percent. If samples are taken simultaneously from these places, the number of viruses increases and the probability of coming positive increases.