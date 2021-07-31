Indore: Leadership development event for Covid-19 frontline doctors begins at Indian Institute of Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): KRITAJNA, a leadership development event for the doctors who were on the frontline services during Covid-19, began at IIM, Indore, on Saturday.

IIM has selected 100 doctors for this 70-hour free-of-cost training session, say officials of the institute.

Director of IIM (Indore), Himanshu Rai, inaugurated the programme.

The institute has organised this event to express gratitude to the doctors as part of its Institutional Social Responsibility Initiative (ISRI).

The notional contribution of IIM (Indore) branch accounts for Rs 1.5 crore, after it has held the event.

This is the biggest of all the ISRI contributions made by the educational institutions.

In his inaugural address, Rai shared with the doctors the significance of FIRE: Follow your heart, invest in relationships, redefine success and empathising.

He said that a successful leader keeps on learning and learning is not a one-way process.

“Meet every new person with an open mind and heart, for, everyone can teach you something. If you assume you know everything, you will never be able to learn anything new. This will also help you strengthen your relationships,” he said.

On triumphs and achievements, he said life is not just about the milestones, but it is about what is between those milestones.

“We need to redefine success and realise that it is not based on our designation or destination,” he said.

Rai advised the doctors to work up to their potential and exhibit compassion to help those who are not as privileged as many are.

The short-duration free-of-cost certificate programme is going to help the doctors enhance their leadership skills, and they will learn about contemporary topics of interest, including leadership, negotiations, conflict, engagement, effective communication skills, understanding new-age technology, service operations, financial management, etc.

Out of the 500 doctors who applied from across the country for taking part in the event, the IIM Indore panel has selected the top 100.

They to 22 states including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerela, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar, etc.

Aged between 27 and 65 years, these doctors belong to more than 30 specialised areas – general surgery, anesthesia, orthopedic and trauma, internal medicine, pathology, pediatrics, radiation oncology, plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, physiology, anatomy, cancer surgery, cardiology, aviation medicine, dentistry, ophthalmology, nephrology and public health.

It is an online event and the doctors take part in it in their convenient times.

Sessions are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays.