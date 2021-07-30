Indore

The registrations for admission ​to first year of conventional undergraduate courses and first semester of postgraduate courses would start from Sunday even as classes for session 2021-22 would commence from September 1.

Admissions in colleges are granted in offline/direct and online modes.

While colleges with minority status are allowed to grant admissions in offline mode, the rest colleges have to participate in ​a ​centralised online admission counselling conducted by Department of Higher Education (DHE) for admitting students.

The DHE is going to open registration window on Sunday whereas minority institutes will also have to upload details of admitted students on e-pravesh website on daily basis.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat said that the admission would be granted in three rounds.

“Unlike last year, DHE would hold two rounds of centralised online admission counselling and one round of college​-​level counselling (CLC),” he said.

Last year, DHE held one round of centralised counselling and two rounds CLC. Later​, ​more rounds were added to the admission process to fill vacancies in colleges.

Generally, the admission process start​s​ in June and classes commence from July 1. But due to Covid-19 crisis, the admission process has been delaying since last year.

In last academic session, the admission process had commenced ​on August 5 and this year it is going to start from August 1.

The admission process has been started last late this year as well due to delay in Class 12th results. Similarly, under​gr​a​d​ua​te final year results have also not been declared as yet by any university in the state.

Online document verification

In view of Covid-19 situation, the DHE has scrapped the mandatory condition of verification of documents at colleges. The verification will be done online through a helpdesk set​ ​up at government colleges. Only those students whose document verification could not be done online will have to show up ​any ​government college near to their home and get the needful done.