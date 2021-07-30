Indore Commodities Buzz of July 30: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 30, 2021 FRIDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 5325 – Rs 5350
Masoor Rs 6400 – Rs 6450
Moong Best Rs 6400 – Rs 6450
Moong Average Rs 5800 – Rs 6100
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6650 – Rs 6800
Toor Karnataka Rs 6900 – Rs 7000
Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6300
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Mustard Nimari Rs 6800 – Rs 7000
Gold (24K) Rs 49,600 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,200 (per Kg)
