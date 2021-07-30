Indore

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 30: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Date – July 30, 2021 FRIDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 5325 – Rs 5350

Masoor Rs 6400 – Rs 6450

Moong Best Rs 6400 – Rs 6450

Moong Average Rs 5800 – Rs 6100

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6650 – Rs 6800

Toor Karnataka Rs 6900 – Rs 7000

Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6300

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Mustard Nimari Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Gold (24K) Rs 49,600 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,200 (per Kg)

