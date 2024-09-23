Indore: Lazy Eye Cases Increasing Rapidly, MYH Says Over 100 Patients Report Monthly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of patients experiencing poor vision in one eye is steadily increasing at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) as around 3-4 patients visit the medical facility every day for treatment of this condition, amounting to nearly 100 cases each month.

This issue, known as amblyopia or lazy eye, predominantly affects individuals undergoing eye tests for prescription glasses. Many cases are detected during fitness assessments for recruitment into the police and army, revealing the patient's poor vision in one eye.

According to specialists, amblyopia develops when the brain fails to communicate effectively with one eye, leading to weakened vision. Since the stronger eye compensates, patients often do not realise there is a problem until it is too late.

Early detection, ideally before the age of eight, can lead to successful treatment. However, children up to the age of 14 can also benefit from therapy, thanks to modern techniques. ‘Three to four patients with poor vision in one eye are coming to MY Hospital for treatment. This problem is not detected on time because they can see well with the other eye. People need to be aware of amblyopia.

Because it is very important to get it treated at the right age. All treatments related to eye diseases are free at MY Hospital,’ Dr Manushree Gautam, Ophthalmologist at MY Hospital said.

Causes and risk factors

1 Disparity in prescription strength: When one eye has a much higher prescription, the brain starts to rely less on it, weakening its function.

2 Strabismus (squinting): Misalignment of the eyes can cause the brain to suppress the weaker eye.

3 Childhood cataracts: When cataracts obstruct light from reaching the retina, it can lead to poor vision development.

4 High prescription in both eyes: Amblyopia can also occur when both eyes have very high prescriptions (over +4 or -7), especially if corrective glasses are not worn.