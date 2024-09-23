No Car Day 2024: Indore Does ‘Carnama’ On No Car Day; 30% Drop In Cars Compared To Last Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country, Indore witnessed an overwhelming around 30 per cent drop in the number of cars compared to previous Sunday as residents observed ‘No Car Day’ on the call by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

In a bold initiative to combat rising traffic congestion, city authorities had urged residents to refrain from using their cars, particularly on Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, this Sunday. ‘The appeal resonated with the public, leading to a 30 per cent drop in the number of cars compared to previous Sunday,’ a press release issued by IMC said.

Officials monitored vehicle counts across several key squares, especially on the BRTS corridor, using traffic cameras and the results were encouraging. Data showed a reduction in traffic ranging from 25 per cent to 60 per cent at different junctions, with an average reduction of 30 per cent between 7 am and 5 pm. Of these, Lantern Square saw the most significant reduction, with traffic dropping by as much as 66 per cent at its peak and an average reduction of 54 per cent throughout the day. The overall success of the initiative has prompted city officials to consider more regular observances of ‘No Car Day’ in the future as part of a broader strategy to reduce traffic congestion and promote sustainable urban mobility.

The initiative, first launched in 2023, has gained momentum, with this year’s event building on previous year's success, which saw a 12 per cent reduction in car usage. To further support the cause, public transportation options were expanded for the day, with additional e-rickshaws and MyByk rentals available at key intersections along the BRTS route.

Local business owners also joined the movement. Vinay Saraf, a trader, typically drives to work but opted for a bike in support of the Mayor’s call for action. ‘Today, many of us have left our cars behind and cycled to our shops,’ he said, reflecting the widespread community support for the event. However, by noon, traffic volumes had started increasing, leading to queues at some squares, highlighting the challenge of sustaining car-free days. Despite this, the day successfully raised awareness about eco-friendly commuting, showing the city's determination to shift toward greener transport solutions.

Public events, including street plays, open-air art sessions and flash mobs, were held at prominent locations like Palasia Square, MR 9 Square and Vijay Nagar Square, encouraging citizens to engage with the cause. Public transport and rental bike options were widely available, ensuring that those who participated had easy access to alternative commuting methods. Indore’s second ‘No Car Day’ showcased both the potential and challenges of reducing car dependency. As city officials continue to analyse the data, the future may see more frequent observances, pushing Indore closer to its goal of sustainable urban mobility.

Mayor, collector use e-bikes

Public representatives and high-ranking city officials actively participated in the event, using eco-friendly transportation to underscore the importance of sustainable commuting. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav cycled from his residence in Sudama Nagar to Palasia, later switching to an e-scooter and e-bus to attend various events throughout the day. Collector Asheesh Singh and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma also embraced the green initiative, using e-bikes and public buses to travel across the city. ‘Public representatives and officials are leading by example by using bicycles, e-bikes, and public transport,’ Mayor Bhargav said, emphasising the environmental benefits. ‘This sends a message to the citizens: Do not use your cars for a day. It is very beneficial from an environmental perspective.’

The intersections where traffic was monitored

1. Scheme No 78

2. Satyasai

3. Rasoma

4. MR9 Square

5. LIG Square

6. Industry House

7. Palasia

8. Geeta Bhawan

9. Shivaji Vatika

10. GPO

11. Navlakha

12. Lantern Square

13. Ghantaghar