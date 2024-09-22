Indore: Miscreants Attack Family While Returning From Daughter's Birthday Celebration; One Stabbed, Two Injured | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A stabbing incident took place in Chandan Nagar, Indore where miscreants attacked a family in a car returning after celebrating their daughter's birthday on Saturday night. Two cars were also vandelised.

The police have registered a case against 4 accused; Rohit, Parth, Bhola alias Ayush and Jitendra for stabbing, stone pelting and vandalizing vehicles.

According to information, Alkesh Gawli along with wife, Nikita, mother and father, two daughters went to hotel on Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of one of his daughters named Jhanvi. While returning, the group of 4 people were standing in the parking area due to which Alkesh was facing problem in taking the car out.

When they were asked to move a little bit from their place, they didn't movie. On this, Alkesh opened the window of the car and requested them again. Angered, miscreants asked him to take out the car from side.

Man stabbed, 2 elderly hit with stones

Following this, Alkesh went out of his car and asked them to move again, the 4 miscreants started thrashing him. When Alkesh defended himself, one of the miscreants, took out a knife and stabbed him two to three times.

Upon ruckus, the nearby people and Alkesh's father gathered on the spot and tried to save Alkesh. On this, the miscreants pelted stones. Then, one stone hit Alkesh's father in the head and he got injured. Meanwhile, the girls sitting in the car got frightened and started crying.

Also, a senior citizen, Rakesh Solanki who was standing nearby got hurt by the stones and the accused ran away from the spot. Two cars were also damaged during stone pelting.

Case registered

The police were informed and reached the spot. Menwhile wife Nikita drove injured husband and father-in-law to MY Hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused and started the search.