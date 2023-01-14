Indore: Last day for JEE Main 2023 corrections today

Representational Image | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window on January 14, 2023 for JEE Main Exam 2023. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per JEE’s notice, candidates can modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Further, students must note that there no correction in particulars that will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

Further, the notice said that the additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. “This is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates,” warned Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled from January 24 to January 31. The second session is scheduled in April from April 6, as of now. The admit card are scheduled to release next week on the official website of NTA JEE.