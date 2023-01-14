Indore: Irate candidates stage protest; demand 100 percent results from MPPSC with no provisional options

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates, who had appeared in state service main exam-2020 and have been waiting patiently for their results for more than eight months, lost their cool and staged a demonstration outside the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s office on Friday.

Seeking results at the earliest, the candidates continued to protest for several hours but to no avail.

The agitating students couldn’t get any assurance from the MPPSC officials. In fact, they were not in a position to give assurance, thanks to the “87-13 per cent formula” suggested by the general administration department for release of results following legal tangles over the OBC quota issue.

That formula has put MPPSC in a catch-22 situation in connection with the state service exam-2020.

IN A SPOT

The Commission is in a fix as it had declared results of the preliminary exam in January and based on it conducted the main exam in April.

Now, if it applied the 87-13 formula which was recommended by the government in October for declaring the results of the main exam, the question will arise as to why the results of preliminary exams were not revised based on the formula. Candidates are likely to move court on that issue.

MORE TROUBLE

Plus, the MPPSC had conducted the main exam based on prelims results so revising it was not possible for it. The MPPSC, which had planned release of main exam results before Diwali, realised this lately and subsequently put results on hold.

According to sources, the MPPSC could not find a way out of the problem as of now.

WHAT GOVT DID

The government had increased OBC reservation from 14 to 27 per cent, a move which was challenged by some candidates in Madhya Pradesh High Court. The HC had stayed the government order.

This has led to halting of results of the MPPSC exams. As a solution to the problem, the government had suggested MPPSC to declare the results as per the 87-13 formula.

As per the formula, the Commission has to declare results for 87 per cent posts. For the rest of the 13 per cent posts, the commission has to announce provisional results (13 per cent for OBC and 13 per cent for unreserved category).

This formula was okay for the exams whose prelims results were not declared unlike in the case of SSE-2020.

WHAT CANDIDATES WANT

Candidates protesting on Friday criticised the formula and demanded completely 100 per cent results with no provisional option.

