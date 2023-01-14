Indore: HC seeks ticket selling records from MPCA

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday sought the records of the ticket sold by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), following a petition claiming that they suspected some foul play in the sale of the ticket in the last one-day international match held in Indore because the tickets had been sold within three to four minutes.

Hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta on Friday sought the records on the tickets and fixed next date for the hearing on January 18.

“The MPCA has been told to submit the ticket-selling records by January 17,” claimed the petitioner’s counsel Amit Upadhaya.

Rakesh Yadav had moved court claiming and suspecting foul play in it that tickets of the last cricket match held in Indore were sold within three to four minutes of opening of the online window.

Upadhaya stated that one person can’t purchase more than four tickets at one go as per norms. “Then how come 17,000 tickets got sold within 3 to 4 minutes of the opening of the window? We have requested the court to seek records of tickets sold in all modes. Accepting our request, the court sought the ticket data,” he said.