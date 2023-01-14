Indore: 10 government institutes among 55 yet to share information sought for AISHE

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated reminders by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, as many as 55 colleges - including 10 government colleges - have still not submitted the information sought for the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

Giving a final chance along with a warning to the erring colleges, DAVV has fixed January 20 as a deadline.

The university has released a list of the 55 colleges out of 280 under its jurisdiction which have not uploaded their data on AISHE website for session 2021-22.

In a warning letter to deviant colleges, DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said, “It seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must. Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which do not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by January 20 will face disaffiliation in the next academic session.”

Director of the College Development Council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said that the DAVV would send the list of defiant colleges to the department of higher education requesting it to cancel the ‘no-objection certificate’ issued to them.

The online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened in December, but several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

The Union ministry of education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per-student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

GACC among defiant govt colleges

Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College is among the 10 government-defiant colleges which not submitted data for AISHE. The other government colleges are Old GDC, Government New Science College, MLC Girls PG College in Khandwa, Dharampuri College, Depalpur College, Jhabua Girls College, Khargone Girls College, Mahaveer College in Petlawad, Sendhwa PG College.

Read Also Indore: Two get 10 year jail for looting truck