Indore: Two get 10 year jail for looting truck

A person had died while trying to escape from the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court here on Friday sentenced two persons to 10 years of imprisonment for looting a truck, attacking its driver and decamping with 10 tons of copper.

 DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said session judge Nilesh Yadav sentenced Aslam and Iqbal.

 In 2008, Omprakash and Rajesh were going in a truck carrying 10 tons of copper scrap from Indore to Ahmedabad. 

 In a planned manner, Aslam and Iqbal, who were in a car, overtook the truck and placed their vehicle in front, forcing the truck to stop. They threatened Omprakash and Rajesh with a knife, assaulted them and forced them into the boot of their car. However, when the car slowed down, Omprakash jumped out of the car's boot, but injured himself and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

 The accused had hidden the stolen copper in an abandoned factory and abandoned the truck in Dewas.

