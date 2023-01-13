Indore: Sindhi community returns copies of Guru Granth Sahib to Gurdwara after Nihangs object to the scripture being placed beside idols in temples

The copies of Guru Granth Sahib were shifted with full respect to Gurdwara Imli Sahib by members of the Sindhi community. | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 50 copies of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, were removed from Sindhi Temples and placed at Gurdwara in Indore on Wednesday. The incident took place after a group of Nihang Sikhs from Punjab took objection to the holy scripture being placed beside idols in the Temple.

The copies of Guru Granth Sahib were shifted with full respect to Gurdwara Imli Sahib by members of the Sindhi community. The Gurdwara Managing Committee also gave a receipt of the same to the SIndhi community people.

Talking to the media, Prakash Rajdev and Naresh Fudwani, members of the Sindhi community said, “The group of Sikhs that came from Punjab said that you people are not maintaining the Guru's dignity. According to tradition, other deities and religious texts should not be kept together. After this, the Sindhi Saints held a meeting and decided to return Sri Guru Granth Sahib. So far, 50 temples and darbars have returned Guru Granth Sahib and placed them back in the Gurdwaras.”

They also said that love and companionship between both the communities remain the same as before.

'Guru's Maryada was not being followed'

Guru Singh Sabha secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said, “The committee members had come to Indore and visited several places where the ‘Guru’s maryada’ was not being followed. They asked for support and time on the matter but some people came forward with the proposal of returning Guru Granth Sahib, which we have accepted."

He further added that even if now someone wants to keep Guru Granth sahib but following the traditions then we are ready to return the holy scripture.