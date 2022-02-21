​Indore: ​Land mafia, Mukhtiyar​'s wife, Shabnam, was arrested from Barnagar, in Ujjain district on Sunday. She was threatening a plot owner and was not allowing him to take possession of his plot. The woman was on the run for the past few months.​

Police said her husband Mukhtiyar had grabbed about

1​,​50​,​000 square feet of land in Radhika Kunj following which police had taken action against him.

According to DCP (Zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay, the police had launched a drive against the land mafia, Mukhtiyar, who had occupied the plots of many people in Radhika Kunj Colony, and demolished illegal constructions of the accused last year.

Ejaz Ahmed, a resident of Netaji Subhash Marg, had complained in October 2021 that his plot is in Radhika Kunj and Shabnam was threatening him. She was not allowing him to ​take possession of his plot. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Shabnam and one of her accomplices on the complaint of the plot owner. Since then she was absconding. The police claimed they had raided many places in the city, but they could not arrest her.

Information was received that Shabnam was hiding at her place in Barnagar in Ujjain district. The police team gathered more information about her and managed to arrest the accused from her place situated near her farmland in Barnagar. She was produced before the court and sent to jail.

According to the police, ​while on the run ​Shabnam stayed at her parents’ place in Jhalaria village in Ujjain district for a few days. Later, she decided to shift to another place in Barnagar. The place where she was living was isolated.

After collecting information about the woman, the police parked their vehicles about one and a half kilometres away from her place. The police team walked to her place and managed to arrest her from there. The police had information that her accomplice was also there. However, he could not be arrested.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:02 AM IST