Indore: Five flyovers to be built on bypass, all tenders issued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bypass, which has come under tremendous vehicular pressure, is going to get five flyovers, in less than two years time.In a first, tenders have been issued for all five flyovers simultaneously.

“This is the first time in the history of Indore that tenders have been issued to build five flyovers in one go,” said MP Shankar Lalwani, who made continuous efforts in the last two years for this to happen.These flyovers will be built between Kshipra and Mangalya near Arjunbaroda village, near Best Price-Jhalaria, near Labhganga Garden (MR-10 Square), near Ralamandal Square and at Rau circle.

Out of this, the flyover to be built near the Best Price will be a 3-layer elevated flyover. Probably this will be the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh.

Tenders for these flyovers, to be built at a cost of about Rs 200 crore, have been issued on February 18. These flyovers will be ready by early 2024. There are long traffic jams at these intersections and accidents also happen in which many people have lost their lives.

Lalwani said that he discussed the traffic problem of Indore bypass with highway transport minister Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with him in Delhi and last year the minister had announced these flyovers in Indore.“For the flyovers, now the tenders have been issued and time for their preparation has been fixed. The construction of the flyovers will be completed in less than 2 years,” he added.

MP Lalwani said that about 35,000 vehicles pass through Indore Bypass every day but due to the non-availability of flyovers, there is always a fear of accidents. “With the construction of these flyovers, thousands of people living near the bypass will benefit and save fuel and time and life will be safer,” he added.

---Why flyovers needed at these 5 places ----

Best Price

-- Heavy traffic pressure on this route as it has become the main road for vehicles going and coming from Bhopal

-- Many big marriage gardens, schools and institutions are located on this route

-- Many a time vehicles from both sides have to take single-lane service road to enter or go out of the city

Arjun Baroda

- Many godowns and warehouses are located in this area- Heavy pressure of trucks

- Jams occurs in the evening

Labhganga Garden

- Excessive traffic pressure

- Fear of accidents due to trucks

Ralamandal

-- Residents living in colonies on both sides of the road have made cuts in the divider which many a time leads to accidents

-- Cattles of villagers suddenly come on the road which increases fear of accidents

Rau circle

- Heavy traffic from all 4 roads on this circle

- Heavy traffic jams in the evenings

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:15 PM IST