Bhopal: Official language committee to promote use of local dialect in government works

Bhopal: A meeting of Nagar Rajbhasha Karyanvan Sameeti Upkram (Town Official Language Implementation Committee Undertaking) was organised by National Hydroelectric Development Corporation here on Sunday to promote use of Hindi official language.

Chief General Manager of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Madhya Pradesh circle, Satyanand Rajhans presided over the meeting. Chief general manager of NHDC Ashok Kumar, deputy director of official language department Harish Chouhan and a committee member Anand Krishna were present.

Anand Krishna highlighted the objectives. He said, “Hindi language used in government work will now also include local dialect, making the work simpler.”

The information about use of Hindi in office work was given through a presentation. After this, the agenda of the meeting was discussed.

Harish Singh Chauhan, Deputy Director (Implementation), reviewed the half yearly reports of all different offices and appreciated the work done by them.

On the occasion, the offices were rewarded on the basis of report of the progressive works of Hindi done from April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited secured first place, Housing and Urban Development Corporation came second and Airport Authority of India, Protsahan REC Limited and National Fertilisers Limited, received the third place.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:08 PM IST