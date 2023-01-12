e-Paper Get App
Indore: Lalbagh morning walkers celebrate annual function 

Over 200 people of the group participated in the programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lalbagh morning walkers celebrated their annual function on Wednesday. 

CA Anupam Sojatia, the administrator of Lalbagh Morning Walker group said that the programme was organised at a farmhouse on Nainod Road where Dilip Khandelwal, the most senior walker of Lalbagh was present. Over 200 people of the group participated in the programme. 

The inaugural speech was given by Sojatia in honour of Dilip Khandelwal and the group members collectively decided to organise five health camps in Lalbagh in the next one year. The group has also been awarded as the best group of the year. 

The group was founded in 2002 by Anupam Sojatia. There are several health conscious people in the group who daily come here at 5 am in the morning for a walk.

