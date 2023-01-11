Indore: GOPIO organises '17th PIO's Dialogue with India', pays tribute to late chairman Selvarajoo Sundram

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 17th PIO's Dialogue with India held on Wednesday at a city hotel which was organised by Global Organisation People of Indian Origin in partnership with Global Indian Organisation.

In the programme, MP Shankar Lalwani was the chief guest while welcome speech was addressed by A Ravendiran Arjunan, secretary general GOPIO International.

"I welcome you all to land of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Indore which is also a cleanest city of India. As our PM Narendra Modi said that all NRIs are Rashtradoot who will deliver the message of India to global level. You all take the message from us and will convey it globally. You are the real ambassador of the country, and it is a great responsibility. You all will play a great role when India completes its 100 years of Independence in 2047," said MP Shankar Lalwani.

"We have contributed a lot to nation, we are connected with and also with India. I have communicated with Minister of State for External Affairs of India V Muraleedharan for our issues on which he has assured to hear us," said Arjunan.

A tribute was paid also to late Selvarajoo Sundram, co-founder of GOPIO who passed away in 2022.

Remembering Sundram he said that Selva was very close to me. He sacrificed a lot for international community, he added.

Dr Ponnusamy Muthayah, co-founder GOPIO said, "I know Selva from 1980. He was pilar of the organisation. He was a great man. He spread the organisation to Canada, Singapore, France and other countries".