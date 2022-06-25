e-Paper Get App

Indore: Labour inspector suspended for negligence in election work

Collector Singh suspended Avinash Rangare posted in the office of the assistant labour commissioner in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Manish Singh suspended a labour inspector for showing negligence towards his panchayat poll duties.

Labour inspector Rangare was posted as sector officer in janpad panchayat Depalpur. The returning officer, panchayat election Depalpur informed that Rangare did not appear for his duty at Shaheed Bhagirath Silavat College, Depalpur, a place for distribution of polling material, at the appointed time on June 24. He was also informed twice over the phone personally for attendance. Even after this, he presented himself two hours late and was not in a position to work.

Rangare's behaviour was considered as negligence towards work of national importance like election. Collector Singh suspended him with immediate effect. Show-cause notice has also been given to him for departmental inquiry. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the office of labour commissioner in the city.

