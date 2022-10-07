Indore: Labham Property Dhamaka Utsav gets positive response

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Property Dhamaka Utsav of the Labham Group was organised on the last 6 days of the Navratri festival considering the interests of customers. During this, special offers were made available on purchase of any property which was a part of Labham’s projects. Besides, free silver coins were gifted for site visits.

The 6-day blast got a strong and positive response from customers. It is the trust of Labham that helps customers buy a house, plot, flat, showroom, office space and villa according to their choice and budget. Scheme No. 140 of Labham Residency City presented by the Labham Group is one of the best locations, where 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats are available. The 1 BHK flats start at the range of Rs 14.5 lakh and 2 BHK at Rs 31 lakh. All the flats here are ready for possession. The ready Clubhouse facilities of Labham Residency include a Gym and a Multi-Purpose Hall.

Another important project of the Labham Group is Labham Park located in the fastest-growing area of the city, where 4 BHK Villas with Terrace Gardens are available. The flats are available over 800-2,500 sq.feet. The ready Clubhouse at Labham Park is available with a swimming pool, gym, multi-purpose hall and sports courts. Being located in a premium location of the city, it has all the public transport facilities and direct connectivity to Pithampur.

Over the years, Labham Group has taken its brand to great heights, mainly due to legitimacy and timely delivery and keeping its promises has become the hallmark of this group. Pappu Mantri of Labham said that three more projects were going to be launched in the city soon.