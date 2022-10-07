Indore: CUET merit list ready, registrations start today

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has readied the merit list of common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses and announced plans to open registration window on Friday.

“Merit list has been readied. We will upload it online on Thursday for testing. After we are satisfied with the testing, registration window will be opened,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission cell coordinator at DAVV.

DAVV has divided its 23 UG courses into four groups and prepared separate merit lists for each group.

The university has planned to invite 4,000 students in first round of counselling which is going to be held from October 17 to 21.

Around 79,000 students had registered for CUET (UG) eying admission in professional undergraduate courses offered by DAVV.