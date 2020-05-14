Indore: Kuwait flights could not land in Bhopal due to Sadhvi Pragya's opposition, says Congress leader Rakesh Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday raised questions over the landing of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ flights from Kuwait in Indore instead of Bhopal.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rakesh Yadav alleged that the flights were scheduled to land in Bhopal but at the last moment, it was diverted to Indore due to the protest by Member of Parliament of Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya.

“Indore has already been declared as Red Zone and the risk of infection in Indore is much more as compared to Bhopal. Also, preparations for landing the planes in Bhopal had been completed, but the venue was changed at the last moment to Indore after Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya protested due to her communal bent of mind and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan buckled under her pressure," Yadav said.

He also alleged that Chouhan had failed in providing buses to the migrant labours but he provided 10 buses to the passengers who could have directly landed at Bhopal Airport.

Yadav also asked Chief Minister to reply to these questions publically.