Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 91 new cases as corona spreads across Indore, 54 test positive in Bhopal

Corona positive cases in Indore reached 2,107 with 91 more testing positive on Tuesday. In all, 1,026 samples were tested in the day. Three more patients succumbed to the virus taking city toll to 95.

“A 52-year-old woman of Shanti Dham Colony, a 45-year-old woman of Mamta Colony, and a 66-year-old man of Sadhu Waswani Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

All three patients were suffering from co morbid conditions with diabetes being the common ailment.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 17,115 samples had been tested till Tuesday evening with 2,107 of them returning positive for the virus. “We collected 1,375 samples on Tuesday,” Jadia said.

As many as 1,038 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city, while 48 were discharged from quarantine centres after completing 14 days in isolation.

CORONA spreading across Indore

COVID-19 has spread its tentacles in the entire city with cases being reported from areas not included in list of infected areas. Malharganj, Banganga, Raghuvanshi Colony, Raj Mohalla, Dravid Nagar are few of them. Not only families but even neighbours have tested positive in Nehru Nagar which has emerged as the new hotspot.

54 test positive in Bhopal

Fifty-four positive cases, highest in a single day, were reported in Bhopal on Tuesday. Those who tested positive included ex-DGP's guard, AIIMS nursing officer, two traffic cops, two patwaris and a constable posted at Misrod police stationAlarmed at the sudden spurt, the health department has decided to undertake survey of 1.5 lakh people residing in hotspots like Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Budhwara, Aishbag and Tallaya. The district administration on its part is focusing on segregation of first contact from the infected families.With identification of 54 new positive cases, Bhopal is on the threshold of community spread. The city has been witnessing big rise in number of cases with every passing day.Out of 54 positive cases, Jahangirabad accounted for 17 cases. With this the number of positive cases in the state capital has gone up to 858 with 34 deaths.There is no let up in Jahangirabad which has turned out to be a major hotspot. So far, 200 cases have been reported from the area.DIG Irshad Wali said, "More and more positive cases are being reported as we have focused on door-to-door survey and sampling in hotspots like Jahangirabad, Managalwara, Budhwara, Aishabag, Talaya. These are highly congested areas so survey teams face problems in approaching the people."