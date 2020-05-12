Madhya Pradesh: Return of labourers may increase corona cases, claims BJP task force

Return of migrant labourers to the state may increase the number of positive corona cases in coming days.

The BJP task force discussed about the migration of labourers at a meeting on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament from Jabalpur Rakesh Singh said the way the labourers were returning increased the number of corona patients.

He said a plan should be made about it otherwise there would be a major problem in coming days.

Former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said instead of keeping the labourers in home quarantine, they should be kept in Panchayat Bhawans and their swab samples collected and tested.

Bhargava said labourers could be accommodated in Panchayat Bhawans.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said arrangements were being made for transportation of the migrant labourers.

To provide jobs to labourers, several activities will begin under MNREGA, so they should not be worried about their livelihood, Chouhan said.