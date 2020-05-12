Madhya Pradesh: Submit requisite documents by May 23 else no admissions this year, says Department of Higher Education to minority colleges

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has sought requisite documents from colleges with minority status by May 23 else they won’t be considered for admissions in session 2020-21.

In a letter to colleges, DHE stated that the colleges have minority colleges would have to submit certificate for the same by May 23 at any cost.

“If the colleges failed to the certificate confirming their minority status standing for session 2020-21, they won’t be allowed to participate in admission process,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

Colleges with minority institute status are exempted from centralised online admission counselling. They are allowed to admit students on offline mode.

But for availing the benefit, they have to get minority institute status certificate every year and submit the same to DHE ahead of admission process for session 2020-21.

This year, their deadline was March 24 but many colleges did not do the needful.

The DHE letter states that it had complete the admission process within a prescribed time frame this year.

“Understanding the value of time, if the colleges did not submit the certificate and other documents by May 23 there won’t be any admissions in their colleges this year,” Silawat stated.

He signalled that they won’t be even considered for online admissions if they did not comply with the deadlines given by the DHE.

This year, the Raj Bhawan has directed DHE to start online admission counselling for UG courses from June 11 and postgraduate courses from June 22.

However, the University Grants Commissions has suggested holding admissions from August 1 to August 31.

Around 40 minority colleges in Indore

There are nearly 40 minority colleges in the city. All leading colleges in the city have minority college status. Some of the leading minority colleges include Renaissance College, Jain Diwakar College, Arihant College, Vishisht School of Management, Alexia College, ISBA Institute of Professional Studies, Indore Institute of Law, Gujarati Samaj College, Indore Christian College.