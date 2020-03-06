Indore-Kochi via Chennai flight from March 29

Indore: For the first time the city is going to get air connectivity with Kerala from March 29 with the launching of Indore-Kochi via Chennai flight.

TK Jose, chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that the ticket bookings of the flight have started from Friday.

As per the schedule the flight will depart from Kochhi for the city at 10.50 am and arrived here via Chennai at 2.40 pm. At 3.20 pm it will depart from here and reached Kochhi at 6.10 pm.

Jose said a demand for a flight to Kochi had been a there for a long time. At present the passengers have to travel to Kerala via Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai.