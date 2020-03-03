Indore: Flight to Kishangarh from March 16

Indore: After a gap of about one year, air connectivity with Rajasthan is set to be reestablished with the launching of flights to Kishangarh from March 16 and to Jaipur and Jodhpur from March 29. Ticket booking for all three destinations has started.

The flight to Kishangarh will provide access to Pushkar and Ajmer. Both the cities are just 30 km away from Kishangarh airport, which was inaugurated on October 11th, 2017.

Star Air is going to roll out flights to Kishangarh thrice a week - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The airline is offering two fare packages- Star Comfort and Star Flexi. The common thing in both the packages is 15kg check-in luggage and 7kg hand luggage is free, while in Star Comfort package includes free meal, seat selection and priority baggage.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said the flight connectivity to Rajasthan was a welcome development. He said there are many tourists who go to Pushkar and Ajmer from this region. Also there is large number of people from Rajasthan who live in the city.

Kishangarh flight schedule

From To Dep. Arr. Fare in INR

Indore Kishangarh 15.00 16.05 2799

Kishangarh Indore 16.30 17.35 2799