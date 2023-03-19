Indore: 'Khandwa Road must be thrown open for traffic by May 15, says Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction six-lane Khandwa Road from Bhawarkuan to Tejaji Nagar will be fully thrown open for the public by May 15 said Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal while passing instructions that the construction work of the road should be completed by May 15 under any circumstances.

Many parts of the road are already complete and during an inspection carried out some days back six shrines were found obstructing the construction work. The Corporation plans to shift these six temples to alternate sites and appropriate land has already been earmarked for this purpose. Notices have also been issued to eight people to remove their obstructions in some places. The work of reconstructing existing bridges and culverts is going on at a fast pace and the progress is being monitored daily.

To ensure smooth traffic that often gets disrupted due to the construction work, barricades have also been installed at different places with the help of the traffic police, said, officials.