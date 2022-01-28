Indore: Khajrana Ganesh Temple adds 385 lifetime members for ‘Annashetra’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Ganesh temple, Khajrana set a new mark as it recorded over 385 lifetime members for Annashetra, which is a free meal service for devotees, on Friday.

The temple committee has been trying to promote its various initiatives and seeking participation from people to take them ahead.

Khajrana Temple also has the tag of BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certification. The certification is given for matching standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The temple had qualified for the tag by receiving 92 percent in the inspection, i.e. above the cut off of 80 percent set by the authority.

This tag also motivates devotees to contribute to the meal service, said Ashok Bhatt, head priest of the temple.

“The Annakshetra running in Shri Ganapati Mandir, Khajrana, helps people in earning the good karma of food donations, which people do to make special occasions more special,” Bhatt said.

He added that Dharmic donations and contributions, especially food, hold a special value in Hindu religion.

Venkateshwar Rao, a promoter of Sanatan Dharma, said, “Food is the only item that can fill a person with gratitude and overcome greed. A human being can only eat a certain amount of food and not more. So feeding the hungry is the highest form of sacred act.”

