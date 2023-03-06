Indore: Khajarana temple donations to serve humanity  

Khajrana Ganesh Temple. | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana Temple is one of the most popular spiritual destinations for the people in the city and now the temple committee aims to serve the people with the amount of donations it receives.

The committee has decided to use the approximately Rs 50 lakh donations received by the temple this year to install 8 new dialysis machines.

Ashok Bhatt, chief priest of the temple said, “The temple has decided to install 8 new dialysis systems along with the Vaishano Sahitya Trust. We have already installed 2 dialysis units at Vaishnav Diagnostic and Kidney Centre. We are regularly focusing on the growth and progress of the temple, successfully done with the help of donation and committee funds.”

The temple also has set donation boxes in its premises for collecting funds for Thalassemia patients. Bhatt said, “Families with yearly income of Rs 5 lakh or less are given medicines of Thalassemia for free, which costs more than 7-8 thousand per month.

Khajrana temple committee also provides food for more than 1,500 patients at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. During the times of Covid, Khajrana Ganesh temple committee supported Government and hospitals by setting up camps and providing food for the needy people.

The temple also gives employment to more than 150 people. Bhatt said, “There are 37 people working in the safety section, 52 are dining staff, 24 people work in the cleaning section, 31 people in the centre of the temple, 21 people in MHY, and more than 10 people are working in the agency and zero waste management system.”

The temple has also stationed security guards to help people during any accidents or in any medical emergency

Around 493 people were certified by the collector Ilayaraja T for their generous contribution and donations to the temple.