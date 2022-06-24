e-Paper Get App

Indore: Kerala Governor on two-day visit to city from June 25

He will arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday at 4 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan is arriving on a two-day visit to the city on Saturday. He will arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday at 4 pm. From here he will go to the residence of Manoj Malpani in village Bicholi Mardana at 5 pm.

Governor Khan will leave the city at 6:05 pm for Dewas Circuit House and will rest the night in Dewas. The next day on June 26, after participating in the programme organised in Dewas district, Governor Khan will come back to the city at 12:30 pm and will have a night stay here. Governor Khan will reach the city airport on June 27 at 2 pm and will leave for Mumbai at 2:35 pm.

