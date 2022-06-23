Indore: Intermittent rain lashes city again, Western area gets 1.75” rainfall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain lashed the city for the third day on Thursday. Heavy rainfall took place in the western parts of the city, while the eastern parts witnessed light showers till evening.

The city recorded 44.5 mm rainfall throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 110.1 mm (4.33 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers.

Residents woke up to dark clouds and rain on Thursday morning and could not see sunshine throughout the day. The rain, which started on Thursday evening, continued to lash the city intermittently till late on Thursday. “The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days,” Met officials said.

The rain also brought smiles to the faces of residents but water-logging and traffic jams at various places posed problems for commuters.

Temperature stats

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as it dropped to 23 degrees Celsius at 8.30 pm. However, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal and the night temperature was normal, respectively