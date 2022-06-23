Bhopal: Uma Bharti schools her party over celebrating Draupadi Murmu as 'tribal presidential candidate'

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti | -PTI, file pic

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Outspoken former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister seems in an unsparing mood these days and schooled her own party on Friday over MP BJP unit celebrating Draupadi Murmu's selection by the party as presidential candidate as an honour to the tribal community.

The BJP MP unit had invited ethnic people to its Bhopal office on Thursday and celebrated Murmu's selection by the party for the top post in the country and hailed the party top brass. The Chief Minister who also danced on tribal tunes with ethnic community members called the party move as an honour of entire tribal community.

"

BJP's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu (left) and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha (right) | FPJ

Bharti in a tweet later in the day offered some corrections.

"The media and BJP members need to remember that the candidate selected for presidential post is meant to be the constitutional head of the country and is not confined by any caste limitation," tweeted Bharti.

"Mrs Murmu carries triple powers of contemporary, economical and political strengths, I congratulate her and extend best wishes," she said in another tweet.

Congress media cell chairman KK Mishra calling the BJP event a divisive move, thanked Bharti for showing the mirror to the ruling party in MP.