MP: Sad, ashamed to see saffron flag near liquor shop, says Uma Bharti

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Uma Bharti | FPJ

Bhopal/Chhindwara, Jun 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said she was sad and ashamed to see a saffron flag outside a liquor shop in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharti, who has been seeking prohibition in the state and has earlier thrown stones and cow dung at liquor vends, tweeted that she saw the "bhagwa" flag enroute after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Jam Sanwali in Chhindwara on Monday morning.

She tweeted she saw the flag outside a liquor shop along the road in Pipla Narayanwar.

"I am sad and ashamed that a liquor shop has been opened by putting up the saffron flag. I have asked the police and administration to take action," Bharti said in another tweet.

The former MP chief minister also recalled that the BJP's march towards regime change in the state, which was finally achieved, started on Hanuman Jayanti in 2003 from Jam Sanwali.

Former BJP minister Nana Bhau Mahod, who was accompanying Bharti, confirmed that she had asked the administration to take action after spotting a saffron flag near a liquor vend.

A video that went viral on social media showed some supporters telling Bharti they have submitted a memorandum to get the shop shifted as drunkards were creating trouble in the vicinity.

Earlier, on June 14, Bharti had thrown cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha town in Niwari district, while in March she had hurled a stone at a vend in Bhopal's Azad Nagar.

