Indore: Kailash Misses The CM Bus

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary, who was among probable candidates for the CM post, missed the chance to secure the top position in the state. Nearly 50 years after Prakash Chandra Sethi, any leader from Indore district was in the race for CM post.

Chances of Vijayvargiya were quite high given his proximity with Union Home Minister Amit Shah but Mohan Yadav from Ujjain had the last laugh.

Earlier, in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh, Congress party’s Prakash Chandra Sethi, representing Indore's Mhow constituency, became the Chief Minister in 1972.

Bhagwantrao Mandloi, Kailash Nath Katju, Kailash Chandra Joshi, Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha and Sunderal Patwa, all from Malwa-Nimar, had also become CMs but none of them were from Indore.

It was expected by Indoreans that Vijayvargiya will change the political tapestry but this vibrant city will have to continue to wait for the top job.

However, with the election of Yadav for CM post, the wait of Malwa-Nimar region got over after 30 years. After Sunderlal Patwa, who was the CM from 1990 to December 17, 1992. In fact, this is for the first time, the CM and deputy CM (Jagdish Dewad) are from Malwa region.