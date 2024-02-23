Indore: Just 15 Days Left But RSK Exam Centres Not Finalised Yet | representative pic/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two weeks before their board exam there is trouble for Class 5 and Class 8 students as Rajiya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) has not issued admit cards or informed about arrangements for upcoming board examinations. RSK Class 5 and Class 8 board exams are scheduled to start on March 6. However, RSK has not been able to configure basic arrangements for examinations till now.

With no decision on examination centres and lack of information with schools, the situation has become stressful. Ideally, as per schedule, examination centres must have been finalised by the mid of February and admit cards should have been released by February 17.

However, the examination centre list is still not out. Education officials are struggling to decide on examination centres in Indore district till date.

“According to the instructions of the State Education Centre, this time only 300 candidates will be able to attempt the exam at a particular centre in one shift. Due to this, it has become a challenge for us to decide and set up examination centres in the district,” district project coordinator Shanta Swami Bhargava said.

Bhargava acknowledged that there was a delay in setting up the examination centre but said that the list of centres will be released at the earliest.

After this, admit cards will be issued. Admit cards will be available to the candidates at the institution itself. After this, the centre head and supervisor will be appointed at all the centres.

This process along with paperwork must be completed in the coming week, as the exams will be held from March 6 to March 14.

More students in urban areas, few in rural

Bhargav said that this time about one lakh candidates will appear in the 5th and 8th Board examinations. “Fewer candidates are appearing in rural areas and more candidates are appearing in urban areas,” she added.

There are 39 public education centres in rural areas and only 10 in urban areas, due to which there is a problem in making examination centres in urban areas. Actually, according to the instructions, only three examination centres have to be made in every public education centre.