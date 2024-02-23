Indore: Delaying Promotions Proves Dear For Deans Of 4 Medical Colleges; Show Cause Notice Served

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in promoting faculty members of Super Speciality Hospitals has proved dear for the deans of government medical colleges of Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Rewa as the Medical Education Commissioner has served a show cause notice to them for the same.

Moreover, the commissioner has also asked the officials to reply to the show cause notice in three days as to why action must not be taken against them under the sections of Madhya Pradesh Civil Sewa Acharan Niyam 1966.

According to the faculty members in Super Speciality Hospitals, their promotions are pending for the last many months but the officials of the medical education department are not paying heed to their demands.

“As per the norms, assistant professors in Super Speciality Hospitals should be promoted to the post of associate professor in two years while the associate professors must be promoted to professor after three years. Promotion of many of the faculty members has been pending since August, last year but the officials are not taking appropriate steps for the same,” a faculty member in SSH, Indore, said on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said that assistant professors in Rewa Medical College, working with SSH in Rewa had threatened to give mass resignation if they are not promoted. Later, orders for promoting the faculty members of Rewa were released.

“There are about 50 faculty members in all the four Super Speciality Hospitals and the number of faculty members waiting for their promotion is 12 in SSH, Indore. We have learnt that the department has started processing the promotions and orders are expected to be released in a couple of days,” the associate professors said.

Meanwhile, the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit couldn’t be contacted to comment on the issue.