Indore: CP Directs Cops To Tighten Policing

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta has instructed his subordinates to patrol in their zones especially from evening till night and to ensure that crimes like chain and mobile phone snatching are curbed. These instructions were passed by the CP in a meeting called to review the rising crimes in the city. He also gave certain directives to the officers to improve policing in some areas.

Gupta reviewed the crime situation of all four zones and took information from the DCPs. He also appreciated the officers, who did a commendable job in their zones. To control illegal activities in their areas, he instructed the officers to take action against criminals and anti-social elements through continuous patrolling, night patrolling and conducting checking drives in the city. He said that night patrolling should be done not only on the main roads but also in small streets so the security guards of colonies remain alert.

He said, action should also be taken against people riding or driving vehicles under the influence of liquor or drugs by conducting checking drives and asked officials to keep a close watch on the activities of ex-criminals and anti-social elements by keeping their data updated. Along with taking strict action against habitual criminals involved in crimes like robbery, chain and mobile phone snatching, etc., action should be taken as per law to ensure that they do not get bail soon and if they have got bail, then effort should be made to get it cancelled, he said.

He asked the officials to maintain a list of the goons and notorious criminals of the area and to take appropriate preventive action against them from time to time to restrain them from committing crimes. Information about every activity of organised criminals and mafia should be maintained and appropriate action should be taken to stop them from forming gangs in the city, he said.

’Keep an eye on drug peddlers’

The CP also instructed the officers to keep an eye on the people indulging in drug peddling. The aim of the action taken against drug suppliers should be to destroy their network. He asked the force to contact all shops, institutions and establishments in their areas and tell them the importance of CCTVs and motivate them so that a larger number of CCTVs are installed.

’Take action against people spreading rumours’

Instructions were also given to keep an eye on social media platforms to take action against the persons who spread misleading, false or objectionable content, messages or videos on social media, which can disturb communal harmony. During all upcoming festivals, maintain peace and communal harmony in the city, so that all the citizens celebrate the festivals with full enthusiasm in a safe environment. All hotels, lodges, dharamshalas, night shelters, public places, bus stands, railway stations etc should be scrutinised to keep a strict vigil on suspects coming from outside, he said.