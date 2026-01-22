Indore News: Relative Sends Love Letters And Burnt Photos To Halt Woman’s Marriage, Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Burnt photographs and love letters sent through the post became the first clue in a disturbing case of harassment and emotional blackmail in the city.

Police registered a case against a youth who was trying to defame a girl related to him and thereby stop her impending marriage by threatening suicide in the name of love.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh said that the victim’s family had approached Khajrana police station in October after receiving letters addressed to their daughter.

The envelopes contained love letters along with photographs of the girl that had been deliberately burnt. The letters created fear and mental pressure on the family, as the sender tried to emotionally blackmail them and stop the girl’s marriage at any cost. The family said the intention was clearly to harass the girl mentally, socially and emotionally.

After the complaint, police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the unknown accused. Investigators checked hundreds of CCTV camera footage from nearby areas, post offices, collected local intelligence and worked through informers. Somehow, police managed to identify the sender and took him into custody.

The family members were shocked after learning that the accused was not a stranger but their close relative. Police said the accused wanted to defame the woman and had been sending the letters to create fear and pressure. The accused has been identified as Sajid, a resident of Khajrana area of the city. Further investigation in the case is underway.