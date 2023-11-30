Indore: Jump Red Light And Lose Your Driving Licence Permanently

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to control the traffic menace in the city, Regional Transport Officer has decided to permanently suspend driving licences of those violating traffic rules, especially those jumping the red light. The RTO has also joined hands with the traffic police and launched a campaign against traffic rule violators in the city. “On the directions of collector Ilayaraja T, we have launched a campaign against traffic rules violation along with traffic police. We have also decided to suspend the driving licence of habitual offenders permanently. With this, they would not be able to drive the vehicle again as their licence would not be issued by any of the transport offices in the country,” Regional Transport Officer (Indore) Pradeep Sharma, said.

He added that they have suspended driving licences of as many as 2,750 drivers on the recommendation of traffic police from April, this year. “We have already suspended the licenses of 2750 drivers on traffic rule violation in last eight months. Now, we will suspend the licence permanently and those found driving the vehicle without a valid licence would have to face the music,” Sharma said. The RTO also added that along with red light jump, they are also taking strict action on those talking on phone while driving, cases of drink and drive, overloaded buses and others who are putting their as well as others' life in danger.

“In the last two months, we have taken action against 1,050 vehicles for violation of traffic rules and slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh on the offenders in last two months. We will run a campaign continuously for a couple of months across the city,” the RTO added.

A drive against haphazard driving and parking of E-rickshaw and auto-rickshaws was also launched by RTO on Wednesday.