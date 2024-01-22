Indore: Joy, Love, Inspiration & Talented Artworks Filled Free Press Campus! | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Colours of joy, inspiration, love and talent spread their wings as little stars painted their imaginations on a day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls at Free Press premises on Sunday. The event was powered by Indian Oil.

Overwhelming response

With the world as their canvas, more than 4,500 school children arrived at the venue of the mega competition as early as 9:30 am carrying a variety of colours, crayons, pencils and brushes to paint a new view of the world at the extravaganza. Their motive was to paint their inspiring ideas about the development of the city with perfection.

The competition was organised for students of Class 1 to 12. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class 1 to 3, Group B for Class 4 to 7 and Group C for Class 8 to 12 students.

A band performance by national champion students of Shree Academy School, Mhow, delighted everyone present at the campus and added a musical twist to the painting competition.

Current trending topics to spark imagination

Group A participants were supposed to fill colours on a sketch of a giraffe giving love to a little boy picking up his glasses in a nature park. Their challenge was to complete the picture with their colouring technique.

Group B students were asked to choose a theme for their painting from ‘Vande Bharat’, ‘Ram Ayange’, and ‘Indore Traffic’.

Senior students made up Group C and were given three topics to choose from - ‘Ayodhya’, ‘India's Chandrayan 3 Mission’, and ‘Artificial Intelligence’. Pride of India was reflected in most artworks as students sketched a portrait of Lord Rama on the backdrop of Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

Preparing dreams to rocket high in India’s Chandrayan 3 Mission depicted their dreams perfectly. ‘Vande Bharat’ themed drawings showed beautiful visions of India’s bright future. The stunning, colourful inspirations of ‘Group A’, showcased possibilities of a world less-experienced.

The best three paintings were chosen and awarded prizes in each group. Besides this 10 consolation prizes were also given in each group. Students were entertained with fun-filled engaging games throughout the competition.

THE PROUD WINNERS

Group A

Jasmeet Dodani studying in Class 3 at St Raphael's HS School was awarded first place. The second prize was given to Krishna Soni, a student of Class 3 at SICA School. The third place award was bagged by Divyanshi Gangrade, a student of Class 3 at SICA School.

Group B

The first prize was awarded to Tanvi Kumbhkar studying in Class 5 at SICA School. Avi Jain studying in Class 5 at SICA School won the second place award. Aashi Bhagat studying in Class 5 at Pragya Girls Schools received the third place prize.

Group C

Pratibha Kadam studying in Class 12 at Shree Academy bagged the first position. Swarnim Kabra, a student of Class 8 from Choithram School Manik Bagh, received the second prize. The third prize was awarded to Shivansh Nandwal studying in Class 8 at Shri Gujarati Samaj AMNEM school.

ANANDSHIVRE

Best in Special category

• Maitri Mendke from first year of college

• Nitu Limbavat from Class 10

• Raashi from Class 2

• Kajal Pal from Class 7

• Ajay Singh Tomar Class 12

Riddhim Dhaka |

Don’t need eyes to see!

“Being blindfolded helps us visualise and feel much more than normal. This is what creates the joy inside us.”

Riddhim Dhaka

Class 7

Talented Gurukul

Swarnim Kabra |

A soulful artist!

“Art is one of the simplest and yet, most joyful thing we can do for our soul. I don’t draw or paint to win a competition, but just to express the joy of life through colours.”

Swarnim Kabra

Class 8-A

Choithram School Manik Bagh

KV Students |

Besties: The joy of colouring and arts...

“We are enjoying, laughing and celebrating this Sunday like no other. It’s fun to be here, to be free and express ourselves. Colouring is a simple art, but can be extremely fun!”

Manjesh Chouhan, Aradhya Choudhary, and Kavya Soni

Class 3 ‘B’

KV No 1

Shambhavi Bhadouria |

When rainbow touches Giraffe

“I love colours. All colours are beautiful. The world should be colourful, always.”

Shambhavi Bhadouria

Class Nursery

SICA school

Aditi Joshi |

Portraits pose a challenge

“Portraits are challenging, but a challenge is what makes us better. Hence, I decided to draw Lord Rama from my imagination.”

Aditi Joshi

Class 8

St Vincent Palloti School

Sheetal Swaasthya |

Love is easy when you hear your heart

“When you don’t hear from outside, your heart speaks louder and clearer. I love this beautiful world and moment.”

Sheetal Swaasthya

Class 7

Anand Service Society

Hello from our Judges!

Judges were wowed, impressed and appreciative of the talented kids at the Free Press campus. The following are some wonderful experiences of judges as shared by them:

“It’s been beautiful to see the artworks of a talented lot. They have so much imagination and love for this world.”

- Ramesh Kher

“Indore is home to many future professional artists, as it seems from their work today.”

- Harendra Shah

“Blindfolded kids are surprising. They could recognise the colour and even the brand name of the pen without seeing.”- Rajeev Waingankar

“The ambience is wonderful and art is truly promising of a better world of creativity.”

- Kailash Chandra Sharma

“This is one of the biggest, well-organised and wonderful event in the history of central India. It’s amazing how we can see a variety of artists and perspectives at once.”

- Ismail Lahari

“Free Press Painting Competition is eventful, unbiased and lovely. I am happy to be a part of it.” - Sundar Gurjar

“Excitement is rising every year here at Free Press. It’s a very positive sign.”

- Sapna Jain

“Surprisingly, parents seem more excited than the kids here. It’s nice to see artists getting support.”

- Sugandha Jain

“The campus is filled with so many excited kids. I had expected more to have come with schools, but rather more students have come here as individual participants with their parents.”

- Hemlata Kumar

A big thanks to our Sponsors!

Free Press organised the ‘On The Spot’ painting competition in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event was powered by Petronet LNG Limited.

Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, LIC, THDC India Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, Malwanchal University, Mount Index International School, Snow City, Simcha Island, Windasa Club & Resort were our associate partners.

Our gift partners were Balaji Detective & Security Services India Pvt Ltd, KTC, Snow City, Coral-the electronic hub, Decathlon, Gagan Leather House, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Ravi Graphics.

Diamond Chips was our gift partners. Big FM was our radio partner.