Indore: Johnson's owner booked over 'unhygienic' ice cream production, samples collected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food department officials raided an ice cream manufacturing unit in Indore and found that the ice cream was being made in an unhygienic environment.

The department found a large amount of filth in the vicinity of the production area as the milk, cream, and chocolate were improperly stored. An overflowing drainage pipe was also found where the ice cream was being made. After inspection ice cream samples were also taken from the factory.

A police case has been registered against the operators of the factory under the Security Act. The officers also video-recorded the entire action which will be presented in court.

Food officer Dharmendra Soni and Subhash Khedekar along with the team reached Johnson's Ice Cream and Frozen Food Company located in Bhagirathpura on Sunday. There they found that ice cream was being prepared in an unhygienic environment.

The department took samples of Vanilla, 'Delicious', and Strawberry ice creams. The team also took into account the employees who worked there and the overall hygiene of the factory.

The factory did not even have an attendance register for their employees

Due to all the irregularities, the action was taken against director Roshan Khatwani and Sevaram Khatwani, residents of Syndicate Colony Palsikar under the Food Security Act.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:24 PM IST