Bhopal: 129 water coolers, 1269 water taps installed at Rly stations in Bhopal Railway division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view of the high requirement of water during the summer days, Bhopal Divisional Railway Administration has provided proper arrangements of clean drinking water to railway passengers at railway stations through installing water coolers and water taps.

According to Railway officials, a total of 129 water coolers and 1269 water taps are available at nine major stations of Bhopal division which include Bhopal, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Sanchi, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Guna and Shivpuri.

Out of which, a total 27 water coolers and 211 water taps from platform number 1 to 06 at Bhopal Junction. Similarly, water cooler machines are available at all the platforms at Rani Kamlapati station.

As many as 22 water cooler machines and 144 water taps are installed from platform number 1 to 6 at Bina station. Similarly, 25 water cooler machines and 358 water taps are installed at Itarsi. 10 water cooler machines and 122 water taps are available at Guna station.

12 water cooler machines and 83 water taps are available at Hoshangabad Railway station. Eight water cooler machines and 81 water taps are available at Ganjbasoda station.

12 water cooler machines and 135 water taps are functioning at Vidisha station. Eight water cooler machines and 38 water taps are available at Sanchi Railway station.

Five water cooler machines and 87 water taps with potable water (drinking water) are available at Shivpuri Railway station.

Apart from this, some NGOs and social service organisations are also contributing in providing soft water at the stations.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:21 AM IST