Indore: Jitu Soni’s son Amit Soni gets bail

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Amit Soni, son of businessman Jitu Soni, nearly a year after he was arrested for allegedly preventing police team from entering hotel My Home owned by his father.

Soni has been in jail since December 4, 2019. After his arrest, FIRs were registered against him in 16. He got bail in almost all the cases barring the one wherein he allegedly prevented police raid on My Home hotel due to which its director Jitu Soni managed to flee.

It was also allegedly that he was involved in day to day affairs of the hotel. However, his counsel said Amit held no position in the hotel.

After listening to both the parities, the court granted bail to Amit on personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.