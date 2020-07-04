Indore: Jitu Soni sent to police remand for two days

Indore: City businessman Jitu Soni was produced before the court by the Palasia police station staff on Saturday, and was sent to police remand for two days. He is facing charges under various sections including rape.

District prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh said that Soni was sent to police remand till July 6. Women police station staff has registered a case against Soni for raping a woman in a hotel. The police will take information about other accused in the case.

Soni was arrested by the crime branch from Gujarat a few days ago and he was handed over to Palasia police station staff for questioning in connection with a case registered against him. Now, the women police station staff will question him.