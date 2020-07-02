Indore: Blushes for ex-minister Jitu Patwari as Rau woman fails to recognise him

Indore: Former Higher Education Minister and MLA from Rau Constituency Jitu Patwari had to face an awkward moment on Thursday when a lady from his constituency failed to recognise him, and to add insult to injury said that the ration she had received during the lockdown had been given by BJP leader Madhu Verma.

Patwari and his supporters were doing the rounds of the constituency to find out the problems of the area. The interaction with the woman stunned Patwari and sources said he has become worried about his image in the area.

Later, Patwari’s supporters who had accompanied him during the visit informed the woman that Patwari is the MLA of the area and also told her that Patwari had arranged for ration in the area during the lockdown, and not Madhu Verma.

Earlier, Patwari targeted BJP after the cabinet expansion in state and also replied to Jyotiraditya Scindia's comment ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and said that Kamal Nath is ‘Babbar Sher’ and Congress will teach soon teach Scindia a lesson.