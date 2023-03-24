Indore: Jhulelal Jayanti celebrated with great fervour

A large number of people took part in the processions organised in the city on Thursday to mark Jhulelal Jayanti | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sindhi societies across the city took out processions and organised various programmes on Thursday to celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti.

The statue and pictures of the bearded Jhulelal, holding a sacred book and a string of beads, seated in a Swastika-asana on a lotus placed on a fish were the main attraction of the processions taken out by the community.

The procession started at 5 pm from Akhand Jyoti Mandir located in Chatribagh and passed through different areas of the city. The day is considered to be auspicious for businessmen as it also marks the commencement of the new financial year for the Sindhis. Naivedhya made of sweet rice, kabuli chana (chickpeas) and sugar syrup was distributed.

This procession was taken out under the aegis of Chetichand Utsav Samiti. This procession is being taken out for 42 years.

Although there were many attractions in the procession, but the main attraction was Bahrana Saheb placed on a specially equipped chariot pulled by the youths of the Sindhi community throughout the route. For this, a team of more than 50 youths was formed.

Five tableaux were also included in the procession including two tableaux of Lord Jhulelal and a special tableau dedicated to martyr Hemu Kalani. Two Sindhi Akharas with boys and girls performing various feats were also a part of the procession.

Procession route

The procession started at around 5 pm from the temple at Chatribagh and reached Sindhi Colony via Narsingh Bazar, Sitalamata Bazar, Khajuri Bazar, Rajwada, Yashwant Road, Harsiddhi, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Square, Palsikar colony, Sant Kanwarram Bridge, and Swami Pritamdas Marg.

Chetichand procession by Meghdoot Sindhi Welfare Society

A Bahrana Sahib Yatra was taken out from Jhulelal temple, Vijay Nagar. MP Shankar Lalwani congratulated the entire Sindhi community for this grand event. Bhajan kirtan was organised at the Jhulelal Temple on the occasion of Lord Jhulelal Jayanti.