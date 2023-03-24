Indore Collector office scam: Embezzled money stands at ₹5.68 crore

Representative Pic/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many skeletons have tumbled out of the closet during investigation into embezzlement in accounts department of Collector’s office. From initial estimate of ₹1 crore, the embezzled amount has now gone up to ₹5.68 crore. This money was siphoned off from the fund meant to compensate farmers affected by insects.

Master-mind of the scam Milap Chouhan diverted the money to 33 bank accounts. These accounts belonged to him, his wife, friends and two other employees of the department. He not only spent lakhs of rupees on call girls and bar girls but also to visit Goa and Mumbai. On Thursday an FIR was filed against Chouhan and 28 others with Raoji Bazaar police station.

After the embezzlement was unearthed on last Monday, Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. had constituted a three-member probe team led by ADM Rajesh Rathod. On Thursday, ADM Rathod said that the probe was still underway as embezzlement first started in 2020.

“Investigation has revealed that Milap Chouhan, a clerk in accounts department of collector office, embezzled ₹5.68 crore. The FIR has been registered against Chouhan and 28 others, including clerk Ranjit Kirode and peon Amit Nimbalkar of accounts department,” he said.

“₹3.67 crore were transferred into Chouhan’s accounts, ₹1.55 crore in accounts of his wife and other relatives, friends and female friends. ₹55 lakh were transferred into account of Ranjit Kirode. In fact, the entire amount was transferred into 33 accounts. The amount was later withdrawn from these accounts and spent under other heads,” he added.

Chouhan had also bought a farm house in Mhow worth ₹1.5 crore, sources said.

Embezzled farmers’ compensation

Chouhan embezzled fund meant for distribution as compensation to farmers damage caused to crops by pests and diseases between 2020 and 2023. Besides, there was also an election-related fund. The money was transferred in bank accounts of Chouhan, Kirode and Nimbalkar. Sources claimed that Kirode and Nimbalkar used to return the money later to Chouhan after deducting their commission.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Youth Mahapanchayat 2023 in Mandsaur live streamed