Indore: JEE Main 2023 First Session Results Out

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination - JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 1 BE, B.Tech exam on Tuesday. This was a record turnaround for JEE Mains Result in 6 day's time. Indore’s top three gave each-other tough competition with the city topper Ishan Jain acing the exam at 99.97 percentile. Further, city’s second topper was Satyam Sinoliya with 99.965 per cent. City’s third topper was Samay Jain with 99.95 per cent.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 was conducted from January 24 to February 1. The second session is scheduled in April starting from April 6. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the class 12 examination.



City Topper: Ishan Jain with 99.97%

“I decided to become an engineer in Class 9. To be honest, it has been my childhood dream to become one. I love machines. So, I hope to study mechanical engineering. I want to study at IIT Bombay, as it is best.

If I am successful, then I will be the first engineer in the family. I have given more than 15 hours every day to studies. I used to play basketball and cricket before.

My dad is my role model. He is a hard-working LIC officer. He inspires me to work hard for my dreams. My suggestion for other aspirants is to remember that Chemistry needs a lot of work. It saves time. Further, focus on Maths. Maths helps you gain a good rank. I contributed 5 hours to each subject," says Ishan Jain



FP Photo |

City’s 2nd Topper Satyam Sinoliya with 99.965%

“I began preparing for JEE in Class 9. I was inclined towards Maths. My elder brother is also studying at IIT Goa after clearing the exam in 2021. He took a drop for clearing the entrance. I hope to study Computer Science. I feel this field has a lot of scope in future. I want to work with artificial intelligence (AI) and mechanise simple task.

I studied for 6 hours at coaching and then 6 to 8 hours of self-study. I slept for 6 to 7 hours. I left sports since covid. Before lockdown, I played basketball, cricket and badminton. I haven't played anything in class 12. I want to play the sports again in college. I am more than 6 feet tall, so I have an advantage in sports. I suffered from chicken pox during the exam. God helped me. My parents supported and motivated me.

My suggestion to aspirants: if you want to pursue a career seriously, you will find motivation. If you face a problem, talk to your teachers. Never get isolated and keep in touch with friends. Effective studies are most important," says Satyam Sinoliya



FP Photo |

City’s 3rd Topper Samay Jain with 99.95

“At first, my father motivated and inspired me to innovate, and engineering seemed to be the right field. I am passionate about it. I studied 15 hours every day. I like playing music. I used to play the piano when I was younger. I will be the first engineer in the family," says Samay Jain