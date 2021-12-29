Indore: Jaypal Singh Chavda takes charge as a chairman of Indore Development Authority

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Indore Development Authority’s (IDA) chairman Jaypal SIngh Chavda took charge on Wednesday.

The post of chairman was vacant for the last three years. Shankar Lalwani was the last chairman of IDA three years ago. Chavda has also served as Divisional Organization Minister in Indore.

On this occasion, a programme was organised at the IDA Office. Before taking the charge, a poojan was organised in Chavda's cabin. All the invited dignitaries took part in the poojan.

After that chavda also chaired an internal meeting at IDA's board room.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Member of Parliament (Indore) Shankar Lalwani, BJP city president Gaurav Randive, other BJP leaders, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya and other senior officials were present in the programme.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:11 PM IST